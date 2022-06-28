iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.82. 43,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

