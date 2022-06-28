iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,579. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.