iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Increased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 4.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.81.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

