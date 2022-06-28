iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period.
Shares of IVE stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
