iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $58,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. 49,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,552. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

