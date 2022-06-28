Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.