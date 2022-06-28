Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €75.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €4.05 ($4.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €52.35 ($55.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($77.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

