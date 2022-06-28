Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Boosted by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 2.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after buying an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,339,000 after buying an additional 322,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

