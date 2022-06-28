Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 261.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 142.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

