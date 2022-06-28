JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $15.11

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $14.66. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 1,920 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 836,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,623,339. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $686,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.