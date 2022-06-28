Jennifer Tejada Sells 75,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94.

Shares of PD traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 485.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

