Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.13.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE JCI opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,479,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

