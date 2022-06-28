Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. 12,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

