Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,763. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

