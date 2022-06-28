Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,406. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

