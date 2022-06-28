Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 56 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,839. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

