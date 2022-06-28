Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 251,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

