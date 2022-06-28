Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 586 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FINX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 110,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 1,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,133. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.