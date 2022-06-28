JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

HLE opened at €65.25 ($69.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.67. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €51.82 ($55.13) and a 12 month high of €71.40 ($75.96).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

