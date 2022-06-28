JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $78.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.31.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE:BAX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.