JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

UU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.50) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

UU traded up GBX 23 ($0.28) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,035 ($12.70). 2,760,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,086.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,082.73. The company has a market cap of £7.06 billion and a PE ratio of -124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 922 ($11.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56).

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.77), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($719,602.43). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.85), for a total value of £561,809.73 ($689,252.52).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

