Jupiter Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $1.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,519.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.56 or 0.17517897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00182536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00071335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015845 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

