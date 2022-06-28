Kalmar Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $83,442.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,714.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.51 or 0.18875744 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00182962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00072273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015308 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,084,438 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

