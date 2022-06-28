Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KPCPY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 11,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

