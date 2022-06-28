Kebab Token (KEBAB) Price Down 0% This Week

Kebab Token (KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kebab Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Kebab Token has a total market capitalization of $10,797.05 and $32.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,790.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.19344173 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00180408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00073923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

