King DAG Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $334,663.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

