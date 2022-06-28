Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $8.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

