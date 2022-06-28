Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,106,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,000,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after buying an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 729,268 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 386,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

