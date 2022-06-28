KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INKA. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INKA remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,456. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

