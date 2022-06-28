Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) Critical Survey

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Workiva and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workiva presently has a consensus price target of $118.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.61%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Konami.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workiva and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $443.29 million 8.33 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -74.61 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konami beats Workiva on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Konami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

