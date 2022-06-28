Kusama Price Reaches $53.09 (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.09 or 0.00255582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $449.65 million and approximately $31.69 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,386.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.34 or 0.16346602 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00179367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00074804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

