LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ LBPS opened at $1.65 on Friday. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

About 4D pharma (Get Rating)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

