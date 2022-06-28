Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Down 1%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.00. 114,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 108,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

LSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Laird Superfood by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 166,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

