Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Down 1%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.00. 114,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 108,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
LSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.
About Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
