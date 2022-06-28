Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,750 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 132,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

