Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 84.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. Analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

