Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.94 $145.01 million $5.75 13.24 Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.51 -$65.67 million $0.32 84.88

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Laredo Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 0 2 0 2.33 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.85%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.46%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50% Riley Exploration Permian 3.89% 27.96% 15.03%

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Riley Exploration Permian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

