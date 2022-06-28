Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $13.46 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $187.93. 11,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

