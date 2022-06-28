Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 4.1%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.10. 21,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,161,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $548,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,502. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.