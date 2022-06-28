Lattice Token (LTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $352,010.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $13.43 million and $352,010.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002306 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,506.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.12 or 0.17909986 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00183816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00072020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

