LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.57

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 9190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.