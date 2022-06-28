Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 89310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ian Slater acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$717,500. Insiders acquired 700,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100 in the last three months.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

