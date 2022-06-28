Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,911.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $125,911.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00261823 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003487 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

