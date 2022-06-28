Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.83.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE LAD opened at $290.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $252.56 and a 1-year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.