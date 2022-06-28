Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 2,716.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.50.

LZAGY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

