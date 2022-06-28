Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, an increase of 768.3% from the May 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LTSRF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,867. Lotus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

