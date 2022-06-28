Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.63. 1,630,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.25. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1476134 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at C$1,048,217,135.82. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.