Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MFD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,729. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2,647.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.