Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MFD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,729. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
