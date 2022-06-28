MahaDAO Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $21,377.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

