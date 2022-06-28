Mango Markets Hits Market Cap of $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,965.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.18 or 0.20079705 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00182064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

