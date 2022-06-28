Manuel O. Mendez Acquires 66,666 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) CEO Manuel O. Mendez purchased 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

